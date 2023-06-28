Terry H. Miller

With sadness we announce the passing of Terry Miller on June 27, 2023. Terry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all.

Terry was born on September 10, 1952, to Dr. Ross and Catherine (Railey) Miller in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Riverview High School in Cape Cod, MA in 1971. He later attended Rochester Community and Technical College. In 1972, Terry began his long career at St. Marys and Mayo Clinic where he met Helen Budewitz and fell in love. Then, on April 14, 1973, in Lake City, MN, they were joined in marriage. He worked at St. Marys Hospital and Mayo Clinic for over two decades in Xray, audio visual, and general services.

Terry enjoyed his grandchildren, travel, music, movies, and watching sports (especially the Rochester Honkers and Boston Red Sox). He had a passion for people and loved sharing his life. He volunteered at the Red Cross, Rochester Youth Soccer, Rochester Civic Theater and both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as at his church, St. Johns.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; son Tony (Laura); a daughter Katie; grandchildren Anna, Amelia, and Margaret; and a sister, Helen Stacy (Dennis) LaBare (Greeneville, TN). He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ross and Catherine Miller.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 Friday, June 30, 2023, at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester, MN with Father John Lasuba officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Lake, City, MN on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00am.

Memorials are preferred to your local Red Cross.

Rest in peace Terry. You are loved and will be dearly missed.

