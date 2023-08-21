Terry P. Swanger

Terry Swanger, age 80, of Kalispell, MT, passed away at home on July 9, 2023, with his wife, Kay, and cousin at his side.

Terry was born in Rochester MN, on March 25, 1943, to Phanis “Squeak” and Mary Swanger.

He graduated from John Marshall HS in 1961, where he played hockey. On Sept. 12, 1964, he married Kay Ostgarden in Rochester, MN.

Terry graduated from Mankato State in 1965. He joined the Marines in August 1966 and went into Officer Candidate School in Quantico, VA. He was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant and became a Naval Aviator in Pensacola, FL. He flew helicopters in Viet Nam. Terry retired in 1987 as a Colonel.

Terry and Kay lived in Bigfork, MT, then Rollins, MT, and then in Kalispell, MT, for 36 years.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kay; sons, Derek and Stephen; and four grandchildren, Garrett, Karli, Eva and Anderson. He is also survived by many aunts and uncles; special cousin, Sherry Huyber; and his Marine Corp family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Wilson and Mabel Swanger.

Terry’s Motto: “Every day is a good day.”