Terry Tobin

Terry Alan Tobin, 71, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Terry was born on February 18, 1951, to Bernard and Helen (Tuck) Tobin in Rochester, Minnesota. He was raised in Spring Valley where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Eileen Leslie. Terry and Eileen were married on October 14, 1972.

After completing his training in Anesthesiology at Rochester Mayo Clinic and becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), Terry and Eileen moved to Kentucky, where they welcomed their daughter, Heather. Two years later, they moved to New Mexico, where Terry owned his own Anesthesia corporation. In 1989, Terry and Eileen decided to move back to Minnesota to be closer to family. Terry worked for Mayo Clinic until he retired in 2012.

Terry and Eileen enjoyed taking trips together, whether it was to Las Vegas, Nevada or Mexico, amongst other places. He also liked to watch the Minnesota Twins and Wild, both on TV and in person. Terry was a familiar face at his Grandchildren’s sporting and school events as well.

Terry is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughter, Heather (Adam) Enloe of Kasson, MN; grandchildren, Alex, Jordyn and Kaden; and brother, Steven (Carol) Tobin.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1904 Mantorville Ave N in Kasson, MN with Father John Lasuba officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE in Kasson and one hour prior to the service at the church.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St SE Kasson, MN 55944 (507)634-6510. Blessed be his memory.