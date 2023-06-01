Terry W. “Fergy” Ferguson, 67, of Pine Island, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends after a year and half battle with prostate cancer.

Terry Wayne Ferguson was born July 11, 1955, in Chatfield, MN, to Herbert and Madelyn (Holtegaard) Ferguson. He was raised in Oronoco and Rochester, MN. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1973. On April 21, 1979, he married Darla Harvey in Oronoco and later divorced. They welcomed Wendy on May 17, 1981. Terry and Denise Lyons welcomed Tatum Lyons-Ferguson on Mar 14, 2003. Terry retired from Toshiba (Johnson Co., ABDick, Business Imaging Solutions, Wagers) after 47 years of service. He was also a member and former President of the Pine Island White Pines Sportsman’s Club.

He enjoyed softball, pool, golf, fishing, and hunting. Terry played, umpired, and ran the Oronoco softball league for many years. He played pool league with friends and daughter Wendy for years and was still teaching “youngsters” at the muni frequently. His greatest enjoyment throughout his life was going up north fishing with “the boys”.

Survivors include his daughter Wendy (Erik) Ferguson of Pine Island, granddaughter Josslyn Ferguson; daughter Tatum Lyons-Ferguson of Rochester; sisters, Beverly Ferguson of Rochester; Helen (Roy) Radke of Rochester; Sue Kuehn of Rochester; and Virginia (Jeff) Johnson of West Concord; brothers, Robert (Sue) Ferguson of Rochester; Gary (Clare) Ferguson of St. Clair; Steven DeRuiter of Rochester; Lawrence (Jodi) Ferguson of Arcadia, WI; Neil (Lisa) Ferguson of North Las Vegas, NV; Ronnie Burfield of Houston; and Stepmother Mary Ferguson of Chatfield.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Herbert; mother, Madelyn; brother Denny; sister, Kathryn; and Stepfather, Clifford DeRuiter.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 15, 2023, at the Pondy Restaurant and Bar in Mazeppa, MN at 12pm.

“No matter where you go, there you are.” “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah..” Terry Ferguson

