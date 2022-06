Feb. 7, 1923 - May 21, 2022

SUN CITY, Ariz. - The Rev. Edgar Schaefer, 99, Sun City, Ariz., died Saturday, May 21, in his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at The Church of St. Joachim & St. Anne in Sun City. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, Ariz.

Arrangements by Menke Funeral & Cremation Center.