The Rev. Robert Warren Kleinke

A ge 74, Eloy, AZ was born September 8, 1948 in Marinette, WI and died suddenly on July 12, 2022, as the result of an undiagnosed tear to his aorta. Bob went to Luther Seminary and was ordained as a Lutheran Minister in February 1981. In addition to his family and the church Bob had two loves, music and golf. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Dorothy Kleinke; sister, Cynthia Kleinke and brother, Don (Linda) Kleinke. Survived by his wife, Joanne Johnson; children Brian (Erin Winchell) Kleinke, Nathan (Beth) Kleinke, Laura (Jim) Goodman, and Jenelle (Doug) Peterson; grandchildren, August, Mabel, Indie, Iris, Aiden and Amelia; step-children, Chad (Denise) Larson, and Rochelle (Bryan) Peltzer; step-grandchildren, Dalton, Thomas and Ella; siblings, Lynn (Thomas) Berte and John Kleinke; and many other family members and friends. He touched many lives through his ministry both in the Midwest and Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 219 N. 6th Ave. E., Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the World Hunger Foundation. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.