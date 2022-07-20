Theodore Gunnarson

Theodore Alton Gunnarson, “Ted” 89, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at The Mayo Clinic, St. Marys campus.

Ted was born January 5, 1933, in Veblen, SD to Theodore and Hattie (Simonson) Gunnarson. He grew up and worked on the family farm outside of Sisseton, SD until he entered the military at the age of 19. Ted proudly served his country with the US Army and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. After his time in the military, Ted enrolled at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD where he went on to obtain his degree in Physical Education with a minor in history. While at Augustana, Ted met the love of his life, Priscilla Berthelsen. Ted and Priscilla were married on June 15, 1958, at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Ted started his teaching career in Sioux Falls but then moved to Rochester, where he became a professor at RCTC, teaching from 1964 until his retirement in 1995. Ted also obtained his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He had a passion for traveling and was able to share that passion with his family as they lived in Vienna, Austria for a year. Ted was also a huge World War II history buff, always wanting to learn more about history. Ted was known for his generosity, not only with his time but for his knowledge as well. He was loving, caring, and an encourager to everyone that knew him. Above all, his family was his priority in life, especially his grandchildren.

Ted is survived by his sons, Todd (Bonnie) Gunnarson of Onalaska, WI, Jay Gunnarson of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Tiana (Luke) Traffas, Trista Gunnarson (Samuel Flatten), Derek and Sam Gunnarson; great-granddaughter, Luna Traffas and by his siter, Clarinne Koeppe. Ted was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Priscilla; sister, Ardeth Larsen and brother, Delno Gunnarson.

A memorial service to celebrate Ted's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.