Theodore Rahlf

Theodore “Ted” David Rahlf was born to August and Clara Rahlf in Griggs County, ND, on July 27th 1935. He moved to Rochester in 1955. Ted worked at Kruse Co., Roddis Feed, and Wayne Feed. He retired from Coca Cola after 23 years in 2000.

Ted married Donna Jacobson at Pleasant Valley Church on March 9, 1957. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year.

He is survived by 4 children: Debbie (Gary) Seering, Randy (Laurie), Todd, Scott (Renee); 11 grandchildren: David (Heather), Dustin (Cassandra), Mike (Kayla), Kelli (Josh), Amy (Jeremy), Zak, Matt (Natasha), Ashley (Donavan), Dalton (Taylor), Brianna (Jordan), Maggie (Deonte); 21 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way: Adena, Gary, Brock, Aubrey, Kylie, Henry, Beau, Blakely, Braden, Hannah, Mason, Peyton, Emberlyn, Aspen, Emma, Eden, Eric, Kole, Finlee, Jaycie, Lainey; brother, August (Delores); brothers-in-law, Darrell (Sharon) Jacobson, and Cokey Conant; sisters-in-law, Gail Rahlf and Betty Jacobson.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jo Conant, Betty Saunders, and Darlene Dahl; brother, Paul; and son, David.

The Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with Rev. Adam Koglin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Bear Creek Cemetery in Grand Meadow, MN.

