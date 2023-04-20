Theodore Ronald Bennett

Theodore “Ted” Ronald Bennett, 89, of Rochester, MN died peacefully on April 18, 2023, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Ted was born January 9th, 1934, in Hopkins, MN to Charles and Ruth Bennett. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins, MN. He attended Hopkins High School and graduated in 1952. He completed his Associate Engineering Degree at the University of Minnesota in 1956 after being drafted and serving his country in the US Army from 1953 - 1955 where he was honorably discharged. Ted married Constance “Connie” Jean Farmer of Lake City, MN on February 9th, 1957, at First Lutheran Church in Lake City, MN. He went on to complete his Electronics degree from Northwestern Electronics Institute in Minneapolis, MN, in 1958. Ted worked 32 years for IBM Corporation, retiring in 1991.

Ted enjoyed golf, reading the newspaper, tending to his yard, and being outside. He and Connie enjoyed many bus trips together throughout the United States, primarily with Scenic Travels. They were also able to take a trip to Germany and a trip to Israel with their church friends.

Ted and Connie were members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Ted’s Christian faith was very important to him. He served as Elder, Usher, and participated in Men’s Bible Study. He also assisted in other capacities where needed including the funeral committee.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, of 66 years, daughter Dawn (William) Foy of Rochester, MN, and daughter Pamela Bennett of Rochester, MN. His family was a priority to him, and he always made sure they were taken care of. He was always very proud of his two daughters and his son-in-law.

He is also survived by his half-brother Gregory (Linda) Bennett and stepsister Diane (Dave) Quackenbush.

The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Visiting Angels along with the doctors, nurses, and Palliative Care staff at Olmsted Medical Center and to the staff at Seasons Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.

A private graveside service will take place on April 24, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery in Lake City, MN.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV

