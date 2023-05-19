Theodore “Ted/Chick” Perry

Theodore Ford Perry, Age 91 of Rochester, MN died on Wednesday May 17, 2023.

Theodore “Ted” was born September 12, 1931 in South Beloit, IL to Eldon “E.W.” and Edna (Ford) Perry. Ted graduated from South Beloit High School. Ted met the love of his life, Donna Mae Larson, at a local drive in. They were married in Beloit, WI on June 21st, 1952. They were married seventy plus years and enjoyed watching the Twins and Vikings games as well as their daily game shows. Ted is survived by his three children, Cindy (Phil) Senjem, Sandy (Bill) Minder, Ken (Deb) Perry; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; his sister Shirley Cotter, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna Mae, his parents, and his two older brothers, Robert and Donald. Ted’s family were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI and then Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. As members of both churches, the entire family enjoyed singing in the choirs.

Ted began his newspaper career in 1952 with the Beloit Daily News. Subsequently, he moved his family to Rochester, MN in 1970 to pursue an advancement with the Rochester Post Bulletin. He retired as the Operations Manager in 1996. During his forty-four year tenure, he transitioned the paper from the age of “lead hot type” to “digitalization”. Ted enjoyed volunteering in various organizations including Junior Achievement, Luther League, as well as the Elks Lodge. As a member of the Elks Lodge #1091, Rochester, MN, he volunteered with the youth camp, basketball tournaments and B-I-N-G-O! He was “infamous” for calling BINGO with his quick quips and silly sayings as he called BINGO weekly. He still enjoyed a good game of BINGO every Thursday at “The Homestead” until his passing. He was member in good standing with the Elks Lodge for forty years.

Ted was a hard working, honest man of impeccable integrity. Ted will be truly missed.

The memorial service for Ted will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 2:00PM at Zumbro Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Rotman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Ashes will be interred at the Zumbro Lutheran Church Columbarium with luncheon to follow.

