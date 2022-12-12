Theresa (Lee) Goodman

Theresa Elizabeth, daughter of Odell and Dorene Lee of Mabel, was born on March 27, 1967. She was baptized and confirmed at Mabel First Lutheran Church. Theresa graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 1985 and in 1987 received an Associate Degree in Fashion Merchandising from Rochester Community & Technical College. In 2011 Theresa graduated from Minnesota School of Business, Rochester campus, receiving an Associate Degree in Information Technology. On October 26, 1991, Theresa married Robert Goodman at Mabel First Lutheran Church. They made their home in Rochester and in 1995 they were blessed with a son, Grant, who was their pride and joy. Theresa and Robert later divorced.

Theresa, having a flair for fashion, spent several years working in retail. She enjoyed working at Dayton’s and The Gap, where she held the position of store manager. More recently she worked at various businesses as an IT Specialist. At the time of her death, she was employed at Olmsted Medical Center as a Patient Services Representative.

Theresa was very creative. She was an excellent seamstress, loved working with crafts, loved to bake and was known for making “hot” salsa which she enjoyed sharing with family and friends. While in school she excelled in academics and sports, played in band, played piano, and took dancing lessons with her sister Paula. She loved going on family motor home trips and in later years loved going to lake cabins up North with the entire family; parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. Theresa loved to fish. Theresa loved animals and more than once she brought home a stray cat. Later she began adopting cats from Rochester Paws and Claws. She had a huge heart for any person or animal in need. Theresa was an avid Vikings fan, watching their games up to the very end of her life, never giving up ‘hope’ for a win.

Theresa passed away at Saint Mary’s Hospital on December 5, 2022 surrounded by her family following a 17-day battle with Covid, at the age of 55.

Theresa is survived by her son Grant of St. Louis Park; her mother Dorene of Mabel; brothers Blake and Lyndon of Mabel; a sister Paula (Chris) Kast of Kasson; cousins, nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, a stillborn brother Bradford, and grandparents Odell & Mattie Lee and Arland & Alma Peterson.

Funeral services for Theresa will be Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mabel First Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mabel First Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service. All are welcome.

Suggested memorial designations: Mabel First Lutheran Church, American Lung Association, Paws and Claws of Rochester, or a charity of your choice.

The family extends special thanks to the Olmsted Hospital staff and the Mayo ICU staff for their skilled care and endless compassion.

The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.