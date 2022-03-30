Theresa Van Zuilen

Theresa Mary Van Zuilen, 96, of Claremont, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

She was born September 23, 1925 in Faribault, Minnesota the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Hanley) Sammon. She grew up on a farm in Warsaw Township in Rice County and graduated from Faribault High School. Following her schooling, she worked at the school for the deaf in Faribault. On October 25, 1949, she married Louis Van Zuilen. The couple lived in Faribault until 1956 when they moved to a farm north east of Claremont in Dodge County.

She enjoyed dancing, neighborhood card club, traveling, visiting with anyone, holiday gatherings and watching her grandchildren as they grew up. She had a keen wit and spunk about her. She was passionate about cleaning her home and windows. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she served on the altar society. Her faith was very important to her and making sure her family attended church was a must.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Dawn) Van Zuilen of West Concord, Denise (Larry) Ellingson of West Concord, Deanna (Dan) Kvam of Claremont and Doug (and Arleen) Van Zuilen of Claremont; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Genevieve (Homer) Guimond of Shakopee, Marion Pirkl of Owatonna, Jack Sammon of Faribault and Ray Sammon of Faribault, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; husband, Louis Van Zuilen; son, Ron; an infant daughter and siblings, Myron, Charlie, George, Francis, Catherine, Evelyn, Florence, Donald, Bill and Norita.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 PM and at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in West Concord on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in West Concord with Father John Lasuba and Father Thomas Niehaus concelebrating. Livestream the funeral mass at: https://wearelivetoday.com/theresa-van-zuilen . Interment will be in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in West Concord immediately followed by a lunch reception at the West Concord Historical Society.