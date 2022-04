April 1, 1939 - April 17, 2022

CRESCO, Iowa - Theresa Weisinger, 83, Wykoff, Minn., died Sunday, April 17, in Regional Health Services of Howard County.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.