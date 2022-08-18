Thomas Arthur Burton passed away on August 16th, 2022. Born in Richmond, Virginia on December 29, 1934, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Frances (Pierce) Burton; parents Mary Elizabeth (Hamilton) Burton and Arthur Nunnally Burton; brothers James Hamilton Burton and William Harding Burton. He is survived by brother Michael Edward Burton; children Elizabeth DuVal, Thomas Burton (Janet McGuire), Michael Burton (Lynn); 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Tom attended Landon High School in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1956. He was a life-long Gator fan! He married Mary Frances, the love of his life, the day after graduation. Tom was President of Waters Instruments in Rochester for 21 years. He was a member of the Young Presidents Organization at 39 and remained a member for 11 years. Tom received multiple patents throughout his engineering career. Most notable were the kidney perfusion (transplant) machine and the gravity blender for plastics.

Tom negotiated on behalf of Sister Generose and the Sisters of St. Francis arranging the sale of St. Mary’s Hospital to the Mayo Clinic. He served on the board of directors of St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. Tom was appointed by Governor Arne Carlson as a Minnesota Public Utilities Commissioner, serving Minnesota for 6 years. He finished his career as a business and management consultant where he helped many local companies. He was a master woodworker, an avid fisherman, skier and scratch golfer winning the MN Pro Am in 1960.

Tom was a kind, humble man who loved helping others and providing for his family. He was a devoted man of faith. He loved his church, church family and studying the Bible. James was his favorite book. He was intelligent, curious, insightful and thoughtful. He had a quiet, fierce love for his family and we will hold him in our hearts until we are reunited in heaven.

“All things are possible to those who believe.” Mark 9:2.

We will celebrate Tom’s life Monday, August 22 at 10:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minnesota. All who knew and loved Tom are welcome. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to NAMI the National Alliance for Mental Health, the Rochester Chapter. We would like to thank Seasons Hospice and Madonna Towers for their love and support of both our parents.