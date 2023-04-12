Thomas Boysen

Thomas K. Boysen of Isanti, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. He was 59 years old.

Tom was born in Rochester, MN on April 26, 1963, to parents Gary Boysen and Kathleen (Pembleton) Giere. Tom grew up with two siblings: Heidi Boysen and Peter Boysen and attended Pine Island Schools. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, and the outdoors. After graduating, Tom attended college at Stout before venturing into crop dusting, owning his own woodworking business, and then going back to school to the U of M where he completed his Management and Business degree with an emphasis in Forest Products. Upon completion of college, he worked with Eastman Chemical and Everlam.

During his time in Pine Island, at his woodworking business, he met the love of his life, Deanna (Klingsporn) Boysen in 1987. Tom and Deanna married in September 1992 and were able to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022. They have two beautiful children together, Mackenzie Boysen (age 27) and Benjamin Boysen (age 25).

Tom had many talents and was known for his unique sayings, love of fishing (especially along the Rum River and at the cabin), skills in woodworking, and passion for music and singing. He was a loving family member to his wife and children. He was a friend to all and always knew how to light up a room with his charismatic personality.

Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Heidi Boysen.

He is survived by his wife Deanna Boysen; his two children Mackenzie (Jacob) Boysen of Duluth and Benjamin (Ellen) Boysen of Isanti; parents Gary (Deb) Boysen of Hayfield and Kathleen (Jon) Giere of Rochester; brother Peter (Kris) Boysen of Duluth; various uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. His little corgi, Betty, will miss him too.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials are preferred to Minnesota’s Future Forest Fund - c/o - Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, Saint Paul, MN 55155

Memorial Service 11AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Visitation 4-7PM Friday, April 21st at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.