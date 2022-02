Nov. 24, 1953 - Feb. 19, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thomas Brunson, 68, Spring Valley, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 19, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St Marys Campus.

A committal service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. A celebration of life will be in the spring at Spring Valley VFW Hall.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.