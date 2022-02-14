Thomas Eugene Lynch

Thomas (Tom) Eugene Lynch, 71, (Colonel Crash) passed away on February 6th, 2022 in Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona, from cancer.

Tom Lynch was born on March 30th, 1950 to Ralph and Nadine Lynch in Rochester, Minnesota. He was the 2nd of 10 kids. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Lynch, Brian Lynch, and Deanna (Jon) Jestus; 11 grandkids; his brothers Michael, Jon, Kevin, and Joe Lynch; his sisters Teresa Fenske and Colleen Rueb; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom is a Vietnam veteran recognized for his honorable service with a Purple Heart and the Army Commendation Medal with V Device. He was passionate about keeping the memories of his fellow veterans alive.

Tom’s favorite pastime was riding motorcycles and working on them. Even though he earned his nickname Crash, he had a gift for fixing and riding them. Along with motorcycles, Tom enjoyed photography. Tom loved spending time with family and friends, he especially enjoyed hearing all the stories about his grandkids and getting pictures of them. His laughter and tips will be missed.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Nadine Lynch, and his brothers Lawrence, David, and Timothy Lynch.

Military Burial with Honors and Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date in Minnesota.