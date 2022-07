June 17, 1950 - June 29, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thomas Ewing, 72, Spring Valley, Minn., died Wednesday, June 29, in Mayo Clinic Hospital St Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 7, at First Baptist Church in Spring Valley.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.