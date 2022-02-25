Thomas Franklin Hanf, age 87 passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 7th, 2022 at his home in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. Born October 4th, 1934 in Southern Minnesota. Thomas was the sole survivor of 12 children.

Thomas is survived by his seven children, Steven, Anthony, Duane, Arthur, Michael, Diane and Julie. His seven grandchildren, (Nathan deceased) - Samantha, Heather, Christina, Matthew, Erika, Tyler, Brandon and his 6 great grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 2123 Cty Road 16 SE, Simpson Minnesota on Friday, May 6th 2022. Visitation from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – 11:00 am Mass with Father Kevin Connolly – Christian Burial and a luncheon to follow. Tom will be buried next to Genevieve Ruth Hanf.