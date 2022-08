July 12, 1952 - Aug. 22, 2022

BROWNSDALE, Minn. - Thomas Grosam, 70, Brownsdale, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 22, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hayfield.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.