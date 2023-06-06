Thomas Kunz

Thomas (Tom) Leo Kunz (73) of Maple Lake, MN passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at the Buffalo Hospital after a brief fight with a multitude of illnesses.

Tom was born to Leo and Alice (Fitzgerald) Kunz on March 3, 1950, in Rockwood, WI. He grew up in the Manitowoc, WI area until his late teenage years when he moved with his family to Madison, WI. Tom graduated from Edgewood High School in 1968 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin in Occupational Therapy.

After College, Tom moved to Kasson, MN where he was proud to have worked at the Mayo Clinic as an Occupational Therapist for over 30 years. While at Mayo; he made terrific friends, met his wife Phyllis and was able to help countless patients. Tom was also able to begin farming where he grew crops and raised beef cattle. It was an adventure that allowed him to learn how to farm alongside his sons. After retirement from Mayo and selling the farm, Tom moved to the Brainerd lakes area for a few years and eventually settled in Maple Lake, MN to be near his family. In retirement, Tom continued to work as a bus driver for Kasson-Mantorville, Crosby-Ironton and Maple Lake schools. He spent time volunteering at the Maple Lake Elementary school where he was fondly known as Grandpa Tom.

Tom was a man that had many hobbies including duck hunting, deer hunting, fishing, softball, cooking, volunteering, reading, and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers. His hobbies were ways for him to spend time with his family, friends and connect with nature. He never had stories of a big buck or giant fish, he had stories about his friends and the fun they had. His real passions were being a great father, grandfather, and friend.

Tom is survived by his Sons: Andy (Tracie) Kunz of Monticello, Michael (Anna) Kunz of Maple Lake, and Timmy Kunz of Deerwood.

Grandchildren: Emma and Owen Kunz of Monticello, Rowan, Graham, and Brecken Kunz of Maple Lake

Sisters: Kathy (Paul) Zirbel of Sun Prairie, WI, and Mary Kunz of Madison, WI

Former Wife: Phyllis Rowan of Brainerd

In-laws: Kathy Rowan and Rollo Campe of New London

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Alice Kunz

Tom will be remembered as an honest, funny, and caring person and will be terribly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.

A celebration of life will be held in Maple Lake, MN at The American Legion on Wednesday, June 14th from 5-7:30 P.M.

A celebration of life will be held in Kasson, MN at The American Legion on June 15th from 6-8:00 P.M.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to their favorite charity.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers and medical workers at the Buffalo Hospital, Buffalo Emergency Department, Maple Lake First Responders, Allina Home Health, United Hospital Cancer Center, and the Abbott NW Heart Hospital.

The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com