Thomas Luxton

Thomas Lee Luxton, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at District One Hospital in Faribault, MN, with family by his side.

Thomas was born on July 11, 1937, in Redfield, SD, the son of the late Clarence and Hazel (Lee) Luxton. His mother passed away early in his life and his father re-married Ebba Moberg, who later adopted Tom. He went to country school and graduated from Redfield High School in 1955. Tom attended South Dakota State College and graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. While in college he was active in various school activities including Rooter Bums, Pep Club, Hobo Day Committee, and Cheerleadng. In 1959, he married Beverly Belau. They later divorced. Initially, Tom worked for the USDA and the Owatonna Canning Company. After he left those jobs, he and Bev owned and operated TBL Inc. and The Hearth Restaurant. In 1989, Tom was united in marriage to Karen Reider. They owned and operated Donuts and Deli in Owatonna for several years. In addition, Tom worked as a chef for the Ramada Inn and also worked for Kwik-Trip. He finally retired in 2015 which gave him some free time to help Karen raise horses on their small farm in Kasson, MN. They sold the farm and relocated to the Emeralds in Faribault, MN.

In his free time, Tom liked to hunt and fish with his son and spend time with his kids at their lake home on Reeds Lake, MN. He and Karen loved traveling. They especially enjoyed attending the annual Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Concert in the WI Dells. The highlight of their travels was going on a cruise with the Oak Ridge Boys Band. Tom was a volunteer driver for SemCac as well as a member of the Owatonna Jaycees, the Owatonna Elks, served on the Owatonna City Council for 3 terms, and was on the council for Trinity Lutheran Church in West Concord.

Tom is survived by his children, Vicki (Charles) Luxton, Kristi Fasnacht, Matt (Patty) Luxton, Jennifer Nemitz; 8 grandchildren; brother-in-law Keiven (Jackie) Reider; sister-in-law Kathy (Mike) Garvey; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Karen, his parents; brother, Gene; and sister, Phyllis Dunn.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

A visitation will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022. Funeral service for Thomas will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Concord, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before. Internment will be at West Concord Cemetery immediately following the service with a light luncheon to be served after internment.

Arrangements entrusted to Michaelson Funeral Home of West Concord, MN.