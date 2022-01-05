Thomas M Duerre

Tom Duerre, 74, of Inver Grove Heights MN, died Monday, December 20, 2021 at his residence. Thomas Matthew Duerre was born April 3, 1947 in Waseca MN to Thomas and Edith (Welti) Duerre. When Tom was 14 the family moved to Rochester MN. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1965. After graduation, Tom attended the University of Minnesota where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Economics. Tom worked at various jobs over the years. Tom enjoyed all sporting events, especially the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed helping out at various sporting events in the Minneapolis area. Tom is survived by his two brothers, Steve (Terry) Duerre of Cresco IA and Bill (Marlene) Duerre of White Bear Lake MN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Duerre and Edith Duerre. Tom donated his body to the Mayo Clinic Body donation program; and burial will be at a later date.