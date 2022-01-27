Thomas Norman Heim, 87, of St. Charles, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born September 19, 1934, to Norman and Vernice (Stevens) Heim on the home farm north of St. Charles. Tom married the love of his life, Olivia Kanz, on July 16, 1955, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. They ran a dairy farm north of St. Charles where they raised their six wonderful children.

Tom was an Archer Oil Dealer and became district manager in 1986. He then retired from farming and moved his family to Cresco, Iowa from 1986 – 1997. Following his retirement in 1997, they moved back to his farm at St. Charles. In his retirement, Tom bought a sawmill, using the lumber he sawed in furniture making for family, friends, and his church.

Tom was an active member of the St. Charles Moose Lodge #1114, serving as Governor of the lodge in 2008 – 2009. In 2015, Tom was inducted into the Winona County Fair Hall of Fame. He was proud of his restored Oliver tractors. Tom was named Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year in 1962 by the Jaycees. He was active in the NFO, serving as county president for several years. Tom loved to deer hunt with his brother, sons, and nephews.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Olivia, six children: Allyn (Valerie) Heim, Dale Heim (Marie Samuelson), Jayne (Alan) Ihrke, Dennis (Wendy) Heim, Scott (Tricia) Heim, and Karen (Mikel) Walters, sixteen grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Shirley Heim. Survivors also include Olivia’s sisters: Geraldine (Darrell) Sturgis, Donna (Pat) Daley, Bernadine (John) Mayzek, and Mary (Jim) Paszkiewicz, sisters-in-law, Nadine and Betty Kanz, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his parents, Norman and Vernice, brother Kenneth, two infant children, Teresa and Philip, grandson, Randy, infant granddaughter, Erica, four brothers-in-law, Bob, Tom and Dick Kanz, and Oliver Younger, a sister-in-law, Betty Younger, and sister-in-law, Janet Kanz.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be at the church, from 2-6 pm. Sunday and 10 – 11 a.m. Monday. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with services. For more information go to www.hofffuneral.com.