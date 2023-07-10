Thomas P. “Tom” Murphy

Thomas Patrick Murphy left this world on July 6, 2023, at the age of 89. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.

Tom enjoyed his time overseas during the service and could fix just about anything. He worked at Montgomery Wards for 33 years until he was 60 years old. At 60, he started his own business, Tom’s Repair Service.

During his last few years at the nursing home, he enjoyed working on puzzles and became a whiz on his iPhone.

Tom is survived by his four children and their spouses: Craig (Julie) Murphy, Kurt (Rita) Murphy, Shawn (Paula) Murphy and Jen (Aaron) Meyer. Tom is also survived by five grandchildren: Ryan Murphy, Devin Murphy, Josh Murphy, Jake Murphy and Gavin Murphy; four great grandchildren, Taytum Murphy, Paxton Murphy, Cillian Murphy and Niamh Murphy; his brother-in-law Victorin Ruhland and many nieces and nephews.

Tom also enjoyed the many visits from his dear neighbors, Jim and Linda Hutton.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel Rose Murphy; his wife, Cora Ann; brother, James Murphy, and ten sisters, Veronica (Louie) Sonnek, Mary (Leon) Goebel, Marjorie (Edward) Staloch, Donnie (Jim) Wingert, Ella Mae (Harlan) Embertson, Lois (Emmett) Raaen, Bernie (Norman) Wilke, Rita (Kenneth) Garrey, Jean Ruhland and Eileen (John) Roozen.

We would love for you to come and honor his life during the funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery in Byron.

Memorials are preferred to the family for distribution to the nurses & aids who cared for Tom.

Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.