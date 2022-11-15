Thomas S. Schneller

Thomas Scott Schneller lost his life on November 6, 2022, unexpectedly in a car accident while returning home from a concert performance with his prized tympani, which he called copper kettles. He was born to George Ramsey Schneller Jr, and Carroll (Cook) Schneller on February 23, 1947, in Detroit, MI then moving to Royal Oak in 1950. He was the oldest of three children. Tom’s life was about his music. His most loved positions were as principal percussionist with many orchestras, holding great fondness as Timpanist and Principal Percussionist for the Rochester MN Symphony where he was highly valued for his impeccable sound and knowledge of music. Because of the suddenness of this loss, donations can be made to Tom’s children to help with funeral expenses, to Interlochen Arts Academy or to the Rochester Symphony, MN. A memorial service will be held in the spring to celebrate Tom’s life. More information will be forthcoming. For more information or to share a message with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.