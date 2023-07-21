Thomas “Tom” Anthony Furr, 92, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday July 14, 2023.

Thomas was born June 11, 1931 in Pipestone , MN the son of C. Everett Furr and Loretta Marie (Carrigan) Furr.

In 1949, at the age of 18 he tragically lost his mother in a gas stove explosion. His father later married Emily Boucher in 1953, a widow with four children. They were blessed with two children of their own, completing their family of 17 children.

He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waseca in 1950 served in the U.S. Army in 1954-1956. He married the love of his life Elizabeth (Bette) Ann Mulcahey on October 26, 1954 after meeting Bette at a dance at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato MN. Tom and Bette were married at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Janesville, MN, a union which lasted nearly 69 years. Upon returning from the Army, he worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and started working at IBM in 1960, a career which lasted 32 years. Tom was proud of his Irish Catholic Heritage. He was a faithful servant to the Catholic Church, charter member of the Church of the Resurrection, a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the Serra Club and the IBM Quarter Century Club.

Tom is survived by his wife Bette, siblings Rita (Jack) Eggert, Charles Furr, Margaret (Norm) Doyone, Ramona Tonga, Ann (Dan) Pote, Laura (Brian} Draeger, step-brother Leo (Phyllis) Boucher, step-sister Mary Brixius, brothers-in-law Mahlon Grubish, Clifford Mittelstaedt and sister-in-law Yvonne Furr. Seven children: Constance Furr, Michael (Cheryl) Furr, Susan (Tim) Petersen, Patricia (Russ) Yaucher, Bonnie (Steve) Beaulieu, Kevin (Sandra) Furr, Laurie (Richard) Beach, twelve grandchildren: Jamie Furr (Josh Streiff), Joshuah Furr (Kay Neitge), Krista (Jon) Lindstrom, Jessica Petersen (Travis Gowans), Adam Petersen, Alyssa (Mychal) Vander Aarde, Jennifer Yaucher, Lauren Beaulieu, Megan Furr, Victoria Furr, Brooklyn Beach, and Jack Thomas Beach, and six great grandchildren, Breanna Furr, Keigen Streiff, Ryan Thomas Petersen, Adaline Gowans, Elena Gowans and Stanley Vander Aarde.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Furr, Dr. Leo Furr, Robert Furr, sisters Zita Mittelstaedt, Gertrude Grubish, Loretta Furr Olson, step-mother Emily Boucher Furr, step-brother Tom Boucher, step-sister Eileen Kott, sisters-in-law Geraldine Furr, Marilyn Furr, brother-in-law Tony Tonga and great granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Lindstrom.

Tom was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, friend and will be remembered for his positive outlook on life. He was a true servant of the Lord, kind, compassionate and hard working. He always had a joke to share to put a smile on your face. He enjoyed going to classic car shows showing off his ’81 Lincoln Continental. Tom and Bette enjoyed sharing their life together with their family while enjoying daily mass, breakfast groups, taking walks together, enjoying Sunday drives throughout southern Minnesota and many dinners at their favorite restaurants.

A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life for Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday August 4th, 2023 at Church of The Resurrection Catholic Church, 1600 11th Ave SE in Rochester, MN with Rev. Tom Loomis and Rev. Jim Steffes as concelebrants. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Immediately after mass a luncheon will be served at the church. Family and friends are welcome to the internment at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN, at 1:45 p.m. Memorial contributions in honor of Tom may be made to the Sisters of St Francis of Assisi or the retired priests of the Winona Diocese.

