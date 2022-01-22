Thomas “Tom” Steichen

Thomas Alfred Steichen, 84, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed from this life to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, January 20, 2022. He had resided at Madonna Towers Memory Care since September 2021.

Tom was born June 6, 1937 in Adams, Minnesota to Andrew and Hannah (Bottema) Steichen. The 5th of 10 children. He graduated from Adams High School in the Class of 1955. He met the love of his life, Mary Ann Bolster, at the Terp Ballroom in Austin, Minnesota in 1957. They were married at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington, Minnesota, October 8, 1960. Together they lived in Rochester, Minnesota from 1960 until 1994 where they raised their six children. Tom spent his working career at International Business Machines in Rochester from 1957 until his retirement in 1991.

While working at IBM in his 40’s, he took up running and used to run to and from work daily, 11 miles round trip. He completed several marathons and qualified for the Boston Marathon in his 50’s. He passed on his love for running to his children and many of his grandchildren. When he could no longer run, he took up tennis and it became his passion, until the time of his first stroke at the age of 74.

Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in 1960 and completed his Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, 5th Battalion, 3rd Regiment. He always spoke fondly of his advanced winter training in Alaska, climbing and skiing down glaciers. In 1992 Tom and Mary Ann bought a “cabin” on East Twin Lake in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota so the children and grandchildren could all come and play together. Tom spent two years adding onto the cabin and making it into a home. In 1994 they sold their home in Rochester and moved up north permanently. They created many great, new relationships with their Church parishioners and neighbors. They spent many an evening with their card club friends, playing 500 and Dominos. One of Dad’s favorite pastimes was ice fishing out on the lake while mom sewed quilts in the sewing room he had built for her. He also spent many hours picking berries along the Paul Bunyan Trail and fermenting them into delicious wines that he would share with all of the many visitors that would come to their home.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann, his daughters Renee Montes of North Branch, MN, Lynn (James) Graif of Elk River, MN; sons, Richard (Mary) of Makinen, MN, William and Alan (Kellie) of Rochester and Christopher (Colleen) of Johnston, IA; 14 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Two sisters, Margaret Brush of WA, Mary (Dick) Thamert of Owatonna, MN; brothers, Raymond of CA, David (Carol) of Cincinnati, OH, Donald and James (Tina) of CA; and sister-in-law Anne Steichen of Volente, TX. And nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Ramona and brother-in- law John Urrutia, two brothers Roman and sister-in-law Pat (Cooper) and Robert and a grandson Benjamin Montes.

Tom Steichen was a loving husband and father; he lived for his family. Kind and gentle hearted, honest and upright and enjoyed the respect of all who knew him. He was a hardworking, industrious man and no one ever heard a harsh word from him about anyone. His life was based on the golden rule. He leaves his family memories that they can revere with satisfaction and great pride; that of a moral life. It is consoling to think that his reward is assured in the realms of immortality. May the spiritual petitions for his eternal repose be numerous, and bring to him the rewards of a life, every hour of which was a blessing to others.

The Memorial Mass for Tom will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester with Father Mark McNea officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com