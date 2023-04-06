Thomas W. Mahon, age 79, of Rochester, MN died peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Seasons Hospice. Tom was born May 19, 1943 in Rochester, MN to Ed and Gert (McCoy) Mahon and grew up working on the family farm. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1961, earned a degree from Dunwoody College in 1967, and was an Army Reserve Soldier from 1961 to 1968.

Tom applied his talents by working and helping others. He held multiple jobs at a time and was always looking for ways to help family at their homes or on repair projects. He was employed by Apache Mall for 26 years, first in the boiler room and then as Supervisor of Building and Grounds. He then transitioned to Mayo Clinic where he worked as a Facilities Supervisor for nine years.

Tom met the love of his life, Carol, in 1994, and they married in 1995. Together they gracefully blended two families into one, which grew in love and numbers through marriages and grandchildren.

Tom enjoyed camping, John Deere tractors, tinkering in the garage, and being the family’s top grill master. He dedicated many years to his church. What made him happiest was time spent with family.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Carol; six children (three gained in marriage)-- Jill (Gary) Johnson of St. Paul, Trina Urban of Stewartville, Jay (Dawn) of Duluth, Lisa Neubauer of Rochester, Monica (Brian) Cole of Minneapolis, and Jeff Jostock of Rochester; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; two brothers--Fr. Jerry and Roger (JoLynn) of Rochester; sister-in-law Sandy of Anchorage, AK; brother-in-law Jim Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; and numerous family members of Carol’s who welcomed, loved, and supported him over the past 28 years. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, and sister Charleen Peterson.

Tom will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched. He worked hard to make sure his family was cared for and felt loved every day. Tom will be remembered as a kind, compassionate man who was the first to help, the last to judge, and the one always welcoming others into his heart and home.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Church with Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial, with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are preferred to Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN.

