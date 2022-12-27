Timothy John Hardyman, 64, of Rochester, MN, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2022.

Tim was born December 14, 1958, in Darlington, WI to Kenneth Robert and Mary Elaine (Schaffner) Hardyman. He grew up in Blanchardville, WI. Tim attended Blanchardville Elementary and the Pecatonica Middle and High Schools, graduating in 1977. Tim went on to college, first at UW-Platteville and then transferred to UW-La Crosse where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1984. On Sept. 1, 1990, Tim married Marilee Leesch and together they were blessed with three children. Tim and Marilee later divorced after 20 years of marriage. Tim spent his entire 36-year career as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist at Mayo Clinic, most of it in a lead role until his retirement in 2020. His mentoring and leadership influenced and taught so many younger coworkers throughout his career, which was something he thoroughly enjoyed. Tim was a lifelong lover of sports, which began with his participation in high school athletics, including football, basketball, baseball, and track. He continued for many years playing on various softball, basketball, and golf leagues in Rochester. Tim was a die-hard Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He loved to be outdoors, whether it was reading the newspaper while sitting on his driveway, his hunting trips to South Dakota or his fishing trips to wherever the fish were biting. Tim’s greatest joy, however, was being a father to his three children. He loved watching them grow up, was always cheering from the sidelines at their various sports activities, and being there for all their other accomplishments.

Tim is survived by his children, Dylan James (girlfriend, Megan Johnson) of Norwalk, IA., Taryn Nicole (Jacob) Bell of Rochester, MN, and Ciera Rae of Minneapolis, MN; brothers, Mark Hardyman (Kerri Geis) of Eagle River, WI, Patrick Hardyman of Blanchardville, WI; twin sister, Theresa Heller of Brodhead, WI; sister, Ann (Darrell) Vamstad of Blanchardville, WI; aunt, Betty McGrahanan; uncle, William Hardyman, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth (2020), mother, Elaine (2017) and an infant brother.

A time to gather and celebrate Tim's life will be held 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A private family burial will be held at a later date.