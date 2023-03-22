Timothy Otto

Timothy Robert Otto, age 54, passed away Sunday, March 19th at Mayo Hospital after a 2 ½ year courageous and hard-fought battle against colon cancer.

Born February 14, 1969 to his parents, Bill and Bonnie (Grendahl) Otto in Zumbrota, MN. He was Baptized at Lands Lutheran Church and was raised in Kenyon, MN. Tim was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout where he achieved the Order of the Arrow. He was Confirmed at First Lutheran Church. He attended Kenyon High School where he participated in band and golf (along with many skip days spent going to Burnsville to buy concert tickets). He graduated with the Class of 1987. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany and served in Desert Storm. He was so honored and proud to serve his country for 14 years. In 1994 he married Wanda Phillips and in 1996, they were overjoyed to welcome their only child, Kayla Madison. He was honorably discharged in 2001 having achieved the rank of Sargent First Class. Tim returned to the states and his love of travel led him to a 21 year career as an Owner/Operator Driver in the “over the road” trucking business. He worked for various companies until he was forced to retire due to his health in 2022. He loved his life on the road with his window office view and especially with his faithful co-pilot beagle, Gretel.

Tim was an avid fan of all sports but this was especially evident by his large collection of football and baseball cards. He was also a diehard 80’s rock fan and attended numerous concerts over the years with his friends. While out trucking, he was either jamming out to his music, listening to Fox News keeping up with the latest world events and politics or having his daily phone calls and texts to his Mom, who he loved so much. You will not find a more devoted son than Tim was!

In 2016 after 30 years, Tim reconnected with his high school sweetheart Nicole (Nicky) Finne. They spent the last 6 years together living their best lives, traveling, laughing, smiling and of course attending 80’s rock concerts!

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Otto (Allen), his daughter Kayla Otto (Jamari), sister Brenda Wells (Kevin), her children Hunter and Jada Wells, his partner & love, Nicole (Hargens) Finne and her children Hannah Erickson (Andy) and Nelson Finne. He is also survived by his former wife, Wanda Otto and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Bill, his Uncle Charlie and his faithful companion, Gretel who will be laid to rest with him at the Preston Veterans Cemetery.

Tim’s family would like to thank his Mayo Oncology team, Dr. Hubbard and especially his Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Mitchell as well as Mayo Clinic Hospice for their wonderful support and care.

Cancer can take so much from so many & their life journey and everyone’s experience is different. For Tim, it took plenty but it made him realize just how strong a person can be, even during the worst of times. Tim’s generous heart, smile, chattiness, and sense of humor will be dearly missed by so many.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 1st at the Kenyon VFW at 11 AM with a luncheon to follow. Please wear your favorite rock band t-shirt or MN sports team of your choice in honor of Tim.

Rochester Cremation Services is honored to serve the family. Memories and condolences of Tim may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com