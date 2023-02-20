Timothy Rex Williams

Surrounded by family and friends, Tim went home to meet Jesus on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tim passed away peacefully in his home, listening to a beautiful Christian song, sharing with us one more of his amazing smiles.

Tim was born to Lee and Agnes Williams in Amboy, Illinois. Raised on a farm with his three sisters, Dixie, Patsy and Julie, whom he loved dearly (and who spoiled him rotten).

Tim went on to study Education at Aurora University, and taught elementary school for several years. Tim then went on to become a Real Estate Agent in Illinois, and Minnesota where he met his wife, Sandy of 23 years.

Tim’s greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. He was a beloved husband, stepfather, uncle, brother, friend, and grandfather. He cherished spending his last days playing and snuggling with his 8 grandchildren.

Tim was never afraid to take on new opportunities and challenges. He did so with positive exuberance, integrity, honesty, and most importantly his faith. Tim touched many lives with his amazing love for his fellow man. Always encouraging, always positive, always patient, and always available. He lived a life of meaningful acts of love in service to others, and to Christ. His legacy will carry on, forever reminding us that the greatest commandment is to LOVE, and boy did he love. He was a great example to all of us, and he will be remembered fondly, and dearly missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Rochester Assembly Church, 4240 18th Avenue NW, Rochester, MN on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Visitation at 10a.m., Service at 11a.m. In lieu of sending flowers, there will be an opportunity to donate to a non-profit organization that is near and dear to Tim and Sandy’s heart: The Landing MN - a homeless shelter/day program for people struggling with homelessness - based in Rochester, MN.