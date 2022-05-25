Timothy DeMuth Schmuck, 72, of Sun Prairie, WI, lived a full life, filled with family, friends, and love. Tim graduated from Mayo HS in 1968. After returning from the Air Force, he completed college at the University of Minnesota. Tim spent his career in the grain industry. He was devoted to his family and was a loving father and grandfather. With an easy-going personality, Tim was always willing to help others however he could. On May 21, 2022, Tim succumbed to a combination of ALS and frontotemporal degeneration after many years of living with the disease. He never stopped smiling, never complained, and continued to try to help his caregivers until the end. He is survived by his wife, Susan, their children, Nick and Kate and their families. Tim was well loved and will be missed by those who knew him. More information can be found at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obituary/Timothy-Schmuck . A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Tim’s honor to: Friends of Madera Canyon at https://friendsofmaderacanyon.org or Rainbow Hospice at https://rainbowhospicecare.org.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at

www.CressFuneralService.com