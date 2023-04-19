Timothy Wayne Larson, age 60, of Northfield, passed away after an extended illness, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, St. Mary’s Campus.

Tim was born to Donavan and Sharon (Rollins) Larson on December 12, 1962, in Rochester. He graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School.

Tim enjoyed working in the dirt. First as a landscaper and then as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He had a natural ability to visualize and then create things. There wasn’t a piece of equipment that he couldn’t skillfully operate.

Tim met Dee Ann (Estrem) at work, and they were united in marriage on March 9, 1991, at Vang Lutheran Church in rural Dennison. Tim enjoyed riding motorcycles (on and off road), camping, his fur babies, target practice, and spending time around the fire listening to music with family and friends. When his physical health failed, he took up gunsmithing for fun.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dee; his parents Don and Sharon of Rochester; sister Angie (Dave) McBride of Hills, MN; brothers Daren (Tonja) of Maplewood, Eric (Jennifer) of Kasson; mother-in-law Nordis Estrem of Carrizozo, NM; brother-in-law Dan (Deb) Estrem of Inver Grove Heights; sister-in-law Dawn (Steve) McClenney of Keystone Heights, FL; his uncle’s Arlie Rollins of La Crescent, Rodney (Diane) Rollins of Preston; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Royal and Borghild Rollins, Herbert and Irene Larson; father-in-law Donald Estrem; brother-in-law Vail Ganun; nephew Brandon Ganun; and aunts Pat Rollins and Marilyn Blexrud.

A celebration of life for Tim will be at Vang Lutheran Church, rural Dennison, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be a short memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Vang Cemetery, rural Dennison. biermanfuneralhome.com.