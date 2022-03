April 12, 1960 - March 2, 2022

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Todd Newkirk, 61, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Wednesday, March 2, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, March 7, at United Methodist Church in Grand Meadow. Pastor Jon Marburger will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Meadow Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.