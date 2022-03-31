Thomas Lewis Peyla, 87 of Wabasha, MN, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center on March 29th, 2022.

Tom was born on August 5, 1934, in Joliet Illinois. After attending medical school at the University of Illinois, he moved to Rochester, MN and worked for 42 years as a pediatrician at Olmsted Medical Center before retiring in Wabasha.

In retirement, Tom enjoyed being part of the Knights of Columbus, Serra Club, and volunteering at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Kellogg, MN. He also enjoyed his morning walks with his two best friends, Rod Adams, and Chuck Springer. On the weekends they would “solve” the world’s problems over a cup of coffee after walking.

Tom and his late wife Pat, loved to travel. Some of their favorite destinations were Rome, Australia, and Singapore.

Tom and Pat also loved to give back using their medical talents to help those in need. For over 25 years Tom and Pat went to Guatemala on medical mission trips.

He is survived by his sons Tony Peyla, Red Wing; Tim (Luizia) Peyla, Scottsdale, AZ; daughters Suzanne Peyla, Wabasha; Christina Peyla, Wabasha; Cathy (Mark) Dawson, Dallas, TX; Andrea (Dale) Cossette, Wabasha; and grandson, Cody (Hannah) Cossette, Farmington, MN.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty, wife Patricia, sons Steven, and Michael.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg, MN with Reverend Father Glenn Frerichs and Reverend Father James Russell officiating and Deacon John Hust assisting.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha with the recitation of the Rosary at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Great River Homes 611 Broadway Avenue, Suite 105 Wabasha, MN 55981.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com