Tommy A. Wiegand, 82, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born to the late Christ and Pearl (Stueber) Wiegand on October 25, 1939 in Newton, WI.

On December 2, 1961 he married the love of his life, Peggy Wolfe, in Manitowoc, WI and together they raised their two sons: Robert and Dean. Tommy served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Bainbridge, Maryland. Throughout his career, Tommy held positions at Kimberly Clark in Neenah, Comserve in Minneapolis, Fort Howard in Green Bay as well as IBM in Rochester, MN.

Tommy is survived by is loving wife, Peggy Wiegand; his sons: Robert (Rue) Wiegand of Black Creek and Dean (Di) Wiegand of Mankato, MN; his brothers: Donnie Wiegand of Manitowoc and Chris (Charolett) Wiegand of Ripon; granddaughters: Kathryn (Bob) Hamblin, Bethany Nandy, Brie Johnson of St. Charles, MO and Jo Pazlisich of the Netherlands; and one great-granddaughter, Katrina (fiancé Omar) Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Robert, Harvey, and Dale and his sisters: Betty Jean and JoAnn.

A celebration of life for Tommy will be announced at a later date.