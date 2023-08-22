Tony N. Distad, 79, left this earth and earned his wings on August 17th, 2023. He was born January 4th, 1944.

Born and raised on a farm in Hayfield, MN, Tony learned to appreciate animals and hard work. In 1964 he met and married his soul mate and best friend Pat (Gloria) Louks. They started their family in Hayfield, eventually relocating to Kasson, MN, where he owned and operated the Kasson Butcher Shop for most of his career. Not quite ready for retirement upon sale of the shop, Tony finished his career working in the janitorial department at Mayo Clinic. Tony also served two terms on the Kasson City Council.

Upon Retirement, Tony and Pat relocated to Apache Junction, AZ, where they were greeted by a whole new community of friends. Tony enjoyed exploring Arizona and going to estate sales with his wife Pat. He also enjoyed his summers when he could travel back to Minnesota to visit the many friends and family living there.

Tony had an easy going personality that attracted many friends, and his ability to create humorous situations kept everyone laughing. Kind and patient, he cherished his family, but most of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Mayme Distad, as well as his siblings, Sterling Distad and Marlene Burd. Tony is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat (Gloria) Distad. Three children: Michelle (Jeff) Borwege of Kasson, Todd (Nicki) Distad of Hoffman, MN, and Eric (Brooke) Distad of Kasson. Four grandchildren: Brittany (Brandon) Davis, Chelsey (Ryan) Zagorski, Brady Borwege, and Abby Distad. Two great-grandchildren: Raegyn Davis and Miles Zagorski, and many nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of life will be September 23rd at the Kasson legion, Kasson MN, from 1-4 pm.