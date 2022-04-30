Travis J. Himlie, 71, passed away on April 24, 2022, at Olmsted Medical Hospital. Travis was born on Jan. 18, 1951 to Clayton and Goldie Zimmerman. Travis graduated from Dover-Eyota High School.

Travis was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

Travis was a self taught seamstress in which she was very proud of. Especially when she was promoted to Head Seamstress at Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Travis loved all animals. Whether it be a dog at her side, goats in the yard or pigs in a pen. She raised miniature goats at one time and had a favorite one named Dolly.

Travis a was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, Bob(Luckie), Raman, Colorado. Sister Kathy(Mike)Klagge, Elgin, Minnesota. Nephews Brian Lidtke, Ryan Zimmerman, Alex Klagge. Nieces Chelsea Davis Amelia Slechta.

Travis requested her body be cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 7, 2022 at 11 am. At Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, Minnesota. Neptune Society in charge of cremation service.