Troy Gilbert

Troy D Gilbert passed away January 2nd, 2022 at the age of 52. He was born in Spring Valley, MN on February 2nd, 1969 to Gary and MaryLou Gilbert. He graduated from Grand Meadow High School and received a degree at Mankato State University.

He married his high school sweetheart and best friend Peggy Reese on October 28th, 2000 (…finally). They lived in Grand Meadow where they raised two children, daughter Mattison and son Cael.

He held many jobs in sales with his current position being at Medtronic. Troy was an active member of the Grand Meadow school board, President of the GM Quarterback club, and a youth wrestling coach for almost 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, softball, golf, lake time, but most of all he loved wrestling. His second family was the wrestling community, where he dedicated his time to coach and mentor youth in not only wrestling but in life. Many of those relationships still exist today because of his ability to deeply connect with those he coached.

He was a very proud father and loved watching his son play football and wrestle, and his daughter sing and act in plays. His loyalty to family and friends was undeniable. Life will never be the same for anyone that knew him.

Troy is survived by his wife Peggy, daughter Mattison, and son Cael; Mother, MaryLou (Steve) Crilly; and Sister, Colleen Gilbert of Grand Meadow. Sisters-in-law Julie (Tom) Peck of Grand Meadow and Vicki (Branden) Baugh of Stewartville. Proud Uncle of Bryan, Alexis, Brittni, Sydni, Ethan and Colten.

He was proceeded in death by his Father, Gary Gilbert, his Father-in law, Frank Reese, his Mother-in-law, Barb Mahon, and his twin boys, Frank and Gary Gilbert.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Grand Meadow Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Iverson officiating. Visitation will be held Friday January 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Grand Meadow Lutheran Church and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Bennington Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.

Please share stories and memories at www.hindtfuneralhomes.com