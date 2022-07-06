Troy Nels Wing, age 54, passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2022, at United Methodist Hospital in Saint Paul, MN.

Troy was born on October 27th, 1967, in Longmount, Colorado to Allen and Betty (Rawhouser) Wing. Troy moved to Rochester, MN in March of 1972. Troy grew up in Rochester and played multiple sports all throughout high school. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1986, and then went off to Stout University for college.

Troy graduated from Stout University in 1990 with a Business degree, a BSN, and an Master’s degree. Troy moved back to Rochester and worked various jobs. In May 1995, Troy married Tammy Steichen and lived in Manorville, MN. They welcomed two sons, Tyler (Anoka, MN) and Sam (Lakeville, MN) Wing.

In 2002, Troy opened The Breakroom. Later in 2009, Troy moved to French Island, WI. Troy helped and managed a liquor store. In 2018, Troy opened another bar, named Bar Backwaters Dam Bar. Troy enjoyed spending time with his sons, doing dishing, boating, and playing pool. He loved to do word finds. Troy loved spending time with friends and his family.

Troy is survived by his mother Betty (Rawhouser) Wing, Todd (Brenda) Wing, Missey Wing (Monte Gunderson), Tyler Wing, Sam Wing, Caleb (Alyssa) Wing, Kaitlyn (Corey) Smelter, Breanna Wing, Mason Gunderson, and Macey Gunderson. Troy is preceded in death with his father, Allen Wing, his grandparents, aunts and uncles, and his nephew, Justin Phelps.

There will be a Happy Hour for Troy on July 15th, 2022, at the Tavern 22 in Rochester, MN. Troy loved this place and he loved to play pool here.

Condolences can be sent to Betty Wing at 1515 19th St NE Rochester, MN 55906.