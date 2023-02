July 17, 1934 - Feb. 8, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Truman Nelson, 88, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the church. Father Marreddy Pothireddy will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.