Vanessa Ann Chaudhry

Vanessa Ann (Hutchinson) Chaudhry, 60, of Columbus, OH passed away on November 14, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Vanessa was born on March 13, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio and grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She has two children and eight grandchildren.

She was an avid writer and enjoyed crocheting. Once she lost her eyesight, she enjoyed having scriptures read to her, and she never gave up writing or crocheting. She was always delighted to hear her granddaughter Zoe play the clarinet for her. Vanessa was very passionate about organ and tissue donation and how it had the potential to help so many individuals. Vanessa was a donor herself, and this selfless act will always be remembered.

She is survived by her children, Jessica (Michael) Moore of Rochester, MN and Blythe Hutchinson of Mansfield, OH; her grandchildren, Susie, Zoe, Angel, and Sophie Moore of Rochester; as well as Aiden, Ally, Adrian, and Aries Hutchinson of Mansfield, OH. She is also survived by her best friends Patty and Gary Warner of Ashtabula, OH. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn VanHoose.

A private family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

