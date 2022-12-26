Verleen J. Bungum, 88, resided in Rochester much of her life, with the exception of a 20-year period when her husbands’ career took them to Fountain Hills, AZ. She died peacefully in her sleep at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by her side.

Verleen was born June 4, 1934, in rural Byron, MN to Seward and Alice Thompson. She married James Bungum on March 18, 1951. Verleen was a homemaker raising three children.

Verleen loved visiting with family, playing cards, fishing, and travel. Not only was she an avid fan of the Twins and Vikings but believed that she was needed on

their respective coaching staffs.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Verleen is survived by her three children, Pamela Davick of Winona, Shelley DeBernardi (Wayne Borgen) of Rochester and Timothy (Nicole) Bungum of Las Vegas; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; son-in-law Wade Davick; and brothers James and Richard.

A memorial service for Verleen will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Byron Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice or Bethel Lutheran Church.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bungum family