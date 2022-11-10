Verlon “Bud” Verdick

Verlon “Bud” Joseph Verdick, 86, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his home.

Bud was born April 5, 1936 in Alpha, MN to Oscar and Elizabeth (Donwen) Verdick. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Jackson High School in 1954. He attended Mankato State University in Mankato, MN, and Presentation School of Nursing in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1962, he began a career at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where we worked in numerous areas as a registered nurse for 45 years until his retirement in 2007. In retirement, Bud continued caring for others by working as a nurse at Madonna Meadows in Rochester and several more years with Mayo Hospice. He later served as a volunteer for Mayo Hospice.

On June 27, 1970, Bud married Greta Lee Ericsson at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester. They were an active couple who loved to dress up, go dancing, and have fun. After Greta was diagnosed with MS in 1978, Bud’s calling as a compassionate and caring man was shown constantly as he was her devoted caregiver throughout her advancing needs. Married nearly 50 years, Greta passed away in January, 2020.

Bud was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed skiing and traveling when able. He loved cars, especially convertibles, and he had many. He enjoyed tending to his colorful flowers during the summer and he was a gifted cook who loved to make things for others to enjoy. Most of all, he loved just being with his family, relatives, and friends.

Bud is survived by his son, Jay (Mandy), and grandson, Tommy, of Rochester; many special nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Zsa Zsa. He was preceded in death by his wife, Greta, and his sisters, Evonne (Lee) Webster, Tudy (Bill) Callahan, and Joyce Hassing.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

