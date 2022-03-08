Verlynn LeVan

Verlynn Dale “Zeke” LeVan, 94, of rural Elgin, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Spring Valley Care Center in Spring Valley. He was born July 10, 1927, in Swan Lake, Iowa to Lynn and Hartie (Partello) LeVan. He graduated from Armstrong High School in Armstrong, Iowa in 1944. Verlynn served his country in the US Coast Guard from July 5, 1945 to May 8, 1946. He married the love of his life, June Liebenow on September 3, 1950, at Grace United Church of Christ in Millville.

Verlynn farmed for many years in the rural Elgin area. He also worked part-time at Lakeside Foods in Plainview. He was very active in his community serving on School District #56 school board: Grace Church Board. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge since 1954 where he was a 32nd Degree Mason; a Shriner; and Life Member of the American Legion and VFW where he served as Commander of the Plainview Legion and Commander of the Wabasha County Legion. Verlynn was active in the Plainview Lions Club and was a past-president. He also served on the Camp Winnebago Board. Verlynn served 16 years as a Wabasha County Commissioner, and served on the Wabasha County Welfare Board, Tri-County Mental Health Board, the U of M Extension Advisory Board; and lobbied for Extension Board Monies before a U.S. Congressional Committee. He was a member of Peace United Methodist Church of Plainview/Elgin. Verlynn loved his family and was very proud of his family.

He is survived by his children, Steven (Peggy) LeVan, Gary (Susie) LeVan, and Susan (Lynn) Bennett all of Elgin; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife June, daughter-in-law Cheryl, a sister, Velma Gray, and two brothers, LeRoy and Kenneth LeVan.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March12, 2022 at Peace United Methodist Church in Plainview/Elgin with Pastor Cheryl Nymann officiating. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com