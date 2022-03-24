Vern Anderson

Vernon Arthur Anderson was born March 7, 1932 to Arthur and Anna Anderson in Lakefield, Minnesota. He grew up in Lakefield, graduating high school in 1950. From a young age he was involved in music. He was also involved in many sports, but especially excelled in music (trumpet and singing). At Luther College he continued his love of music in touring the country with a male quartet. Vern graduated with a degree in music.

After college, he joined the Army and was stationed in Korea for 18 months (7th Army Division). There, he played reveille and taps daily for the troops. Through his singing, he also was able to meet Billy Graham in Korea, and Ed Sullivan in Tokyo. Upon returning he went to Colorado (Greeley) and received his masters degree in music. In 1957 he met Iva Mae Romo while they were both teaching in the Ledyard (Iowa) area. They were married at Lands Lutheran (Zumbrota,MN) on December 20, 1958. In 1961 they moved to Chatfield. There, Iva and Vern raised their 3 children: Jeff, Brenda and Steve.

Vern taught band and choir in Ledyard for 5 years and was band director in Chatfield for 31 years. Vern had the privilege of singing in hundreds of weddings and funerals. He also sang/directed the Chatfield Lutheran Church choir, sang in the Bethel Lutheran Church choir and Rochester Male Chorus (where he sang a solo for President Nixon at the White House), and played with the Chatfield Brass Band.

Vern enjoyed playing cards, tennis, golf and growing tomatoes. Together, Iva and Vern had many travels with friends around the world. But most important to Vern was God and his family. He is survived by his three children Jeff (and Pam) Anderson-Stewartville, Brenda (and Steve) VanNurden -Colorado, Steve (and Jennifer) Anderson-Eagan, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Iva (Romo) Anderson, 6 sisters: Adelaide, Evelyn, Violet, Agnes, Ruby, Ardyce and his parents.

He passed surrounded by family on March 22nd at the age of 90 at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester. Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester on April 30th at 11:00 am (visitation at 10:00). Reception to follow at Bethel