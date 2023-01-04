Verna J. Gaulke, 87, of Woodbury and formerly of St. Charles died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Woodbury Estates in Woodbury. Verna was born June 22, 1935 in Montana to Robert and Shirley (Oswald) Callahan. She grew up on the family farm in Callahan Valley near Elba. Verna graduated from St. Charles High School. Verna and Dean Gaulke were married June 8, 1956 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. They made their home and raised their four children in St. Charles. Verna worked at Del’s Cafe and Auto Central in St Charles and retired from Camera Art in Lewiston. Dean died in 1999. Verna moved to Woodbury Estates in 2010.

Verna was a caregiver to her family and friends. She enjoyed movies, going out to dinner, playing bingo and cards. She belonged to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the St. Charles American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Laurita (Brian) Tabako of Otsego, MN; Lorna (Rick) Hirschuber of Florida; Linda (Ray) Rapp of North Las Vegas, NV; and Kevin (Rhonda) Gaulke of Woodbury, five grandchildren, Destiny Hennessy, Sheldon (Cindy) Hirschuber, Dan Hirschuber, Kate Gaulke, and Jackson Gaulke, one great-grandchild, Giselle Hirschuber, and a sister Betty Virnig of St. Charles. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, a brother, Don Callahan, and her parents.

Verna will forever be remembered for the mischievous twinkle in her eye.

A special thank you to Woodbury Estates staff and employees, and special caregiver, Aynalem.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. A reception will follow. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Charles. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services, Monday, at the funeral home. www.hofffuneral.com.