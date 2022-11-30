Verta Johnson

Verta F. Johnson, 91, of Rushford, MN died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford.

There will be a funeral service for Verta at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Rushford Lutheran Church with Pastor Steve Chellew officiating. Burial will be in the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

