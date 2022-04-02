Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 2
Victor A. Ronken

Published April 02, 2022 01:13 PM
Victor Alan Ronken died peacefully at his home in Rochester, Minnesota on March 29, 2022  at the age of 71. He was born January 9, 1951 in Rochester and raised in Spring Valley, MN.

At the age of 24, he married the love of his life, Joanne “Jo” Lorraine Sheehan, and together  they raised three children: Jessica, Kathryn, and David. Victor delighted in keeping his  marriage of 46 years lively and interesting. His devoted career as a power development  engineer at IBM lasted over three decades. During that time, he authored several patents  and was responsible for the development of IBM’s server power systems.

Victor had an intense passion for life and was endlessly curious in the pursuit of knowledge.  As a handyman and lover of the great outdoors, some of his many hobbies included cross  country skiing, woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, cooking, and canoeing through the  Boundary Waters. Forever present in the lives of his children and grandson, Quinn, he could  be counted on to fix a leaky faucet, tie a fishing line, or build and install a birdhouse in your  backyard. He was beloved at family gatherings for his jovial personality, bursting laughter,  and the pleasure he found in good food, conversation, and music. As an exceptional  craftsman, he created several pieces of furniture for family and friends that will be cherished  for years to come. He sweetened the lives of those around him with homemade maple  syrup, jam, and wine produced from his backyard vineyard. A constant drive to try new  things led to a healthy number of accidents and a couple broken bones. His love for  adventure took him on journeys that ranged from motorcycle rides throughout southeast  Minnesota to the heights of Machu Picchu.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ronken; daughters, Jessica Murphy and Kathryn Ronken; son,  David Ronken; grandson, Quinn Murphy; brother, Emore (Bonnie) Ronken; sisters, Sharon  (Vernon) Jahn, Evelyn Rios, Lois (Terry) Petersen, and Betty (Perry) Bowen; sisters-in-law,  Joyce Ronken, Kathy Ronken, Kathleen (Peter) Lambert, Eileen (Steve) Hopke, and Colleen  (Del) Blocher; brothers-in-law, Rick (Beth) Sheehan, Pat Sheehan, Bill (Mary) Sheehan, and  Jerry Sheehan; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Maxine Ronken; brothers, Howard Ronken,  James Ronken, Gary Ronken, and a brother that died in infancy; parents-in-law, John and  Dorothy Sheehan; sisters-in-law, Elaine Sheehan and Marie Sheehan; brother-in-law, Craig  Sheehan.

To honor Victor’s wishes, his loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on through the  generous donation of his brain to the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging. Victor’s contribution will  touch countless others by advancing the understanding of dementia and Alzheimer’s  disease.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the River Park  Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Fr. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be held  at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Simpson, MN.

Face masks are encouraged.

The Family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to

Doctors Without Borders, The Church of the Resurrection, and/or The Reading Center

Dyslexia Institute of Minnesota.

